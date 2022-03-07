Yandex metrika counter

Turkiye pledges every effort to help restore peace in Ukraine

Turkiye will do everything possible to help achieve a ceasefire and restore peace in Ukraine, as well as open humanitarian corridors, News.Az cited Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay as saying on Monday.

“There is no winner in a war that kills civilians,” said VP Oktay, urging the parties to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

He noted that Turkey is a staunch supporter of regional cooperation.


