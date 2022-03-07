Turkiye pledges every effort to help restore peace in Ukraine
- 07 Mar 2022 08:47
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
Turkiye will do everything possible to help achieve a ceasefire and restore peace in Ukraine, as well as open humanitarian corridors, News.Az cited Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay as saying on Monday.
“There is no winner in a war that kills civilians,” said VP Oktay, urging the parties to achieve a lasting ceasefire.
He noted that Turkey is a staunch supporter of regional cooperation.