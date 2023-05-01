Türkiye presents postage stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) is set to issue a postage stamp on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the great son of the Turkic world, News.Az reports.

According to the “Azerpost” LLC, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with a commemorative postage stamp and First Day Envelope dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az