Türkiye produces new military equipment named UCA

Türkiye's National Defense Industry has produced new military equipment named UCA, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

This military equipment will be displayed at the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition (IDEF 2023), which will be held in Istanbul, on July 25-28.

The UCA project involves the integration of a target detection and minesweeping device into MK-84 general-purpose bombs, turning them into offensive sea mines.

This equipment has an underwater Acoustic IFF (Friend-Foe Identification) System, pressure, vibration, magnetic anomaly, and acoustic sensors in the mine. The aircraft will be capable of detecting and destroying target ships with this advanced sensor fusion technology.

According to the information, the UCA project was implemented with the own resources and initiative of Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Industry, Koc Defense, and TUBITAK SAGE.

