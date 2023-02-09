Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye quake deaths hit 17 134, injured 70 347 (UPDATED)

As many as 17,134 people died, and 70,347 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, News.az reports via the Turkish media.

The number of people who died in Turkiye's earthquake reached 16 170, says President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports.

According to him, the number of people injured in the earthquake was 64 194.

And the number of destroyed buildings is 6 444.


