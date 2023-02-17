Türkiye quake victims commemorated in Azerbaijani parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani lawmakers observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of quake victims in Türkiye during a meeting on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova extended her deepest condolences to the fraternal people of Türkiye, the families and relatives of those killed in powerful earthquakes.

Gafarova stated that the state and people of Azerbaijan have mobilized to help Türkiye eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

At least 38,044 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

