Turkiye ready for evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, minister says

Turkiye has made its preparations and is ready for the planned Mariupol evacuation of both Turkish and other civilians, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

He noted that Ankara is in contact with the warring sides on the issue, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

“We are in constant contact with the defense ministries of Russia and Ukraine. As Turkey, we have done and continue to do what is necessary to carry out the evacuations there in a safe manner. In this regard, we expect positive outcomes in the upcoming days,” Akar said.

Saying that the humanitarian situation in the city has worsened, Akar said: “We have made all kinds of preparations to evacuate all civilians, including Turks.”

