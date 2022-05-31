Turkiye ready to mediate between Ukraine, Russia, Erdogan tells Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara is ready to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Erdogan noted that Turkiye has made every effort to continue negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and it is ready to provide more support, including mediation.

The Turkish president also said that his country attaches particular importance to establishing a safe corridor for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products by sea.

News.Az