Türkiye reaffirms full support for upcoming COP29 in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye stands ready to provide full support to Azerbaijan in hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this in his message to the participants of the Baku Energy Week that kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital on Tuesday, News.Az reports.The Turkish leader’s message was read out by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.President Erdogan extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan for assuming the presidency of COP29 this year."Türkiye is ready to offer any assistance necessary to Azerbaijan in organizing this significant event," the message emphasized.The decision to hold COP29 in Baku was made during a plenary session of COP28 in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan's capital is expected to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests for this landmark climate conference in November.

News.Az