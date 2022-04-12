Turkiye reiterates need to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine soon

Turkiye reiterates need to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine soon

Turkiye keeps making efforts in order for a ceasefire to be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TRT Haber.

Akar noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in constant contact with world leaders.

“Our president continues his contacts with world leaders. We are also in talks with our counterparts from various countries. We are in favor of a ceasefire. Peace can be achieved through diplomacy,” the minister added.

