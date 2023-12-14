Türkiye reiterates support for Azerbaijan in its struggle for justice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan in its struggle for justice, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

There are unbreakable ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Minister Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

“In the region, peace, prosperity, and development should prevail. We believe that there is no need for conflict. We endorse a future of peace. We also support meetings between the two countries. Türkiye will ensure the improvement of relations with Armenia as Azerbaijan and Armenia will normalize their bonds,” the top Turkish diplomat added.

News.Az