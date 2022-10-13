Türkiye reitreates readiness to faciliate food and fertilizer export from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is ready to facilitate the export of food and fertilizers from Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The Turkish and Russian leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the Kazakh capital Astana.

“We are determined to provide assistance both for the continuation of the current grain corridor deal and for the export of food and fertilizer from Russia, as you’ve said, to poor countries through Türkiye. We can work together because we give importance to poor countries than to developed countries. If we implement this, we can change the balance in favor of poor countries,” Erdogan told Putin.

“We may work on determining the name of countries. It is important that we focus on the poor countries rather than developed countries,” the Turkish leader added.

News.Az