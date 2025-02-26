Türkiye remembers Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Wednesday commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, committed by Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

"We remember with mercy and respect the precious memory of our innocent Azerbaijani brothers who were massacred in Khojaly exactly 33 years ago, and we carry the pain of dear Azerbaijan in our hearts," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

Bundan tam 33 yıl önce Hocalı’da katledilen masum Azerbaycanlı kardeşlerimizin aziz hatırasını rahmet ve saygıyla anıyor, Can Azerbaycan’ın acısını kalbimizde taşıyoruz. pic.twitter.com/mPeFxhsspw — T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) February 26, 2025

On February 26, 2025, Azerbaijan marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, a tragic event during the Karabakh conflict. Following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Armenian forces escalated their offensive against Azerbaijanis, leading to the mass murder of civilians in various Azerbaijani villages, including Khojaly. Before the genocide, around 50 residents of Malibeyli and Kushchular villages were killed by Armenian forces in February 1992.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian forces committed the horrific genocide in Khojaly, killing 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly. Over 487 were wounded, and 1,275 were taken prisoner, with the fate of 150 remaining unknown. This massacre is a central part of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, with recognition from several countries, including Pakistan, Sudan, and 22 U.S. states.

News.Az