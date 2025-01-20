Türkiye reopens consulate general in Aleppo after 12 years - VIDEO

Turkiye's consulate general in Syria's Aleppo resumes operations after 12 years with Turkish flag hoisted. Photo: Anadolu Agency

On Monday, Türkiye officially reopened its consulate general in Aleppo, which had been closed since 2012 due to the Syrian civil war.

The consulate general was inaugurated with the participation of Ambassador Burhan Koroglu, the interim charge d'affaires of the Turkish Embassy in Damascus, Hakan Cengiz, the consul general in Aleppo, and others, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The Turkish flag was hoisted at the consulate which resumed its operations after 12 years.The opening was also greeted with great enthusiasm by Aleppo residents. Residents of the neighborhood where the consulate is located celebrated with chants.The Turkish Embassy in Damascus, which was also suspended since 2012, resumed its activities on Dec. 14, 2024.The Turkish Embassy continued to serve for a while during the period when the regime resorted to violence against peaceful demonstrators, but stopped its daily activities on March 26, 2012.Embassy employees and their families had also returned to Türkiye with this decision.Anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, toppling the decades-long rule of the Baath party.

News.Az