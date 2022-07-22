Turkiye, Russia, UN, and Ukraine reached an agreement on grain corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on the grain corridor was signed between Turkiye, Russia, UN, and Ukraine in Istanbul, News.az reports.

The agreement was first signed by Turkiye, Russia, and the UN.

The agreement was signed by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar from the Turkish side, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from the Russian side, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from the UN side.

Later, the agreement was signed by Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN. The document was signed by Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov from the Ukrainian side, Hulusi Akar from the Turkish side, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from the UN side.

News.Az