Turkiye says anti-terror op in northern Iraq continues as planned (VIDEO)

Turkiye’s new anti-terror operation against the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq continues as planned, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

“Operation Claw-Lock is going on successfully and as planned. Terrorist targets were hit overnight, special forces and commandos eliminated terrorist nests with both ground and air attacks,” the ministry said.

The Turkish ministry also released footage of the anti-terror operation.


