Türkiye says it will not accept Trump’s plan to take over Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that Ankara would not accept US President Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and forcibly displace its people, calling for the proposal not to be taken seriously.

“There are probably only two countries in the world that support this: the US and Israel. The rest of the world is against it,” Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye’s number one priority in foreign policy is the reduction of conflicts and the cessation of wars in regions such as the Middle East, the Caucasus, the Balkans, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and including the Aegean region, he said, stressing that once this happens, economic development and providing basic services to the people would become much easier.

“We pursue a foreign policy that is constructive, does not threaten the security of others, respects the territorial integrity of all, aims for economic development, and shows respect for the national will of everyone,” he added.

Fidan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government sees Israel’s security not in a two-state solution, but in Israel’s expansion and expansionism in the region.

He further warned that Tel Aviv is not only refusing to grant Palestinians a state but is also pursuing broader territorial ambitions.

“Instead of ensuring security for both themselves and others, they are planning to annex Palestinian lands and even occupy Lebanon and Syria,” he said.

He stressed that such policies are unsustainable.

“America is supporting this wrong policy now, but it is not a sustainable one.”

