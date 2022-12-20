Türkiye says 'necessary response' given after Greek interference in NATO drill

Türkiye says 'necessary response' given after Greek interference in NATO drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye said on Tuesday that it gave the "necessary response" after Greek aircraft tried to interfere in a NATO training mission conducted in international airspace over the Aegean Sea, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Combat and support aircraft of our Air Force and the AWACS aircraft commissioned by NATO performed the NEXUS ACE training mission, which was notified to all allies 24 hours in advance, in international airspace over the Aegean Sea on Monday," the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Although Greek aircraft tried to prevent the mission, the Turkish Air Force continued its task for the successful completion of the mission, it said.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations. It says that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

News.Az