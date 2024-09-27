Türkiye seeks permanent UN Security Council seat

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Türkiye’s ambition to secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

"As Türkiye, we are striving to become a permanent member, but so far we have not achieved any results," he told the press after Friday prayers in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media Erdogan said the current permanent members have shown no intention of supporting Türkiye’s bid.The Security Council is currently composed of 15 members: Five permanent – China, France, Russia, the UK and US – and 10 non-permanent elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

News.Az