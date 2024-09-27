Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye seeks permanent UN Security Council seat

  • Region
  • Share
Türkiye seeks permanent UN Security Council seat

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Türkiye’s ambition to secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

"As Türkiye, we are striving to become a permanent member, but so far we have not achieved any results," he told the press after Friday prayers in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media .

Erdogan said the current permanent members have shown no intention of supporting Türkiye’s bid.

The Security Council is currently composed of 15 members: Five permanent – China, France, Russia, the UK and US – and 10 non-permanent elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      