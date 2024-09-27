Türkiye seeks permanent UN Security Council seat
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Türkiye’s ambition to secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council."As Türkiye, we are striving to become a permanent member, but so far we have not achieved any results," he told the press after Friday prayers in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media .
Erdogan said the current permanent members have shown no intention of supporting Türkiye’s bid.
The Security Council is currently composed of 15 members: Five permanent – China, France, Russia, the UK and US – and 10 non-permanent elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.