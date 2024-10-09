Türkiye sends navy ships to evacuate 2,000 citizens from Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye dispatched two navy ships to Lebanon on Wednesday to evacuate 2,000 Turkish citizens, as tensions escalate in the region, according to the Turkish ambassador to Beirut, Ali Baris Ulusoy.

Speaking to Anadolu , Ali Baris Ulusoy said that Turkish citizens have requested their evacuation due to the deteriorating security situation caused by Israel's increasing attacks on Lebanon in recent weeks, News.Az reports."Today, two ships belonging to the Turkish Navy are arriving at the Port of Beirut. These ships, with a capacity to carry 2,000 people, will pick up our citizens and take them to the Port of Mersin," Ulusoy added.Arrangements have also been made to help the evacuated Turkish citizens with their needs, he said.There are around 13,000 to 14,000 Turkish citizens in Lebanon, with 2,000 citizens having applied for evacuation so far, he said.Ulusoy noted that the ships arriving from Türkiye are carrying 300 tons of aid.He recalled that on Sept. 25, Türkiye delivered around 30 tons of aid, including medicines and food, to Lebanon, emphasizing that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is also working "very actively" in the country.Many countries have sent assistance to Lebanon during these challenging times, he said, adding that Türkiye is one of the countries sending the most aid to Lebanon.

