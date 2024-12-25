Türkiye set to open consulate general in Aleppo soon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced plans to open the country’s consulate general in Aleppo, Syria.

Erdogan also emphasized Ankara’s continued support for Syria's new authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "We resumed operations of our embassy in Damascus and will open our consulate general in Aleppo soon. We see that the leader of Syria’s new administration did a very good job steering the process [during the change of power], and his moderation and constructive approach received their due," the Turkish leader said."We will support Syria in everything it will need: from energy to education and healthcare, from security to trade. We will help the new authorities so that Syria recovers, strengthens its potential, and allows state institutions to resume fulfilling their main obligations," he added.

