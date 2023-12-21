Türkiye set to share experience with Azerbaijan on WTO accession path: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is ready to share its experience with Azerbaijan on the way to accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"We are satisfied with the constructive cooperation we have formed with Azerbaijan within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. We are also ready to share our experience with Azerbaijan on the way to accession to the WTO," he said.

According to him, the agreement on preferential trade between the countries is critical in terms of meeting the trade turnover targets as soon as possible.

"We will complete the internal processes of approval of the Additional Protocol on the expansion of the preferential trade agreement as quickly as possible," the minister added/

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

News.Az