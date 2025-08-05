Türkiye-Syria partnership is driven by destiny and a shared future, says minister

During a meeting on Tuesday, Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al Sha’ar stated that the partnership between Türkiye and Syria is "guided by destiny," emphasizing that the two countries share "a common future."

The Türkiye-Syria roundtable meeting in Ankara was also attended by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Rifat Hisarciklioglu, the president of Türkiye’s Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Al-Sha’ar said Türkiye became “one of the largest economies worldwide in two decades,” and the relations between Ankara and Damascus will continue based on “mutual respect and sincerity.”

The minister said that “no country other than Türkiye and Syria” has done as much for each other, emphasizing that the continued partnership “has to be established in every area,” extending it to cultural, social, economic, industrial, and production areas.

“The experience Türkiye has is one that we can call a miracle,” he said. “That is not easy.”

Al-Sha’ar said the partnership will start with small and medium-sized enterprises, and then it will move on to larger projects. “We placed trust in the Turkish economy and the Turkish business community, especially in the field of investments,” he noted.

He mentioned that Türkiye will establish production plants in Syria and export industrial goods, while the investments from Türkiye will drive more production.

Al-Sha’ar highlighted that the 15-year break in relations between Türkiye and Syria during the civil war will resume with the collective effort of rebuilding the country. “The Türkiye-Syria partnership is certain, and it is guided by destiny—this is why we will be together,” he said.