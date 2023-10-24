Türkiye to host next "3+3" format ministerial meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of foreign ministers in the "3+3" format will be held in Türkiye, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters, adding that the meeting is scheduled for the first half of 2024, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The first meeting in this format, though at the level of our deputies, was held in December 2021 in Moscow. During it, the Russian side as an organizer of the event presented a document describing our vision of the prospects of practical cooperation projects in this format. This includes both economy, energy, trade, transport, information and communications technologies, and natural resources and, of course, the humanitarian field, including education, culture, tourism," he said following the "3+3" format ministerial meeting on South Caucasus.

"Consent was expressed on all those areas. The parties agreed that each of the participating sides should appoint a special representative that would formulate national ideas within the framework of each fields that I mentioned. Later all this will be coordinated by our Turkish colleagues, who will host the second ministerial meeting scheduled roughly for the first half of next year," Lavrov added.

News.Az