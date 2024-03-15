Türkiye to host next meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish foreign ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have agreed to convene the next trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign ministers in Türkiye,” said Georgian FM Ilia Darchiashvili during a joint press conference held in Baku following the ninth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, News.Az reports.

"Throughout our discussions, we also addressed the prospects for implementing joint regional transport projects. The role of the three countries in transporting energy resources from Asia to Europe is of significant importance. We also emphasized the need to fully launch the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project in the near future," Ilia Darchiashvili added.

News.Az