Türkiye to host next ministerial meeting in “3+3” format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next ministerial meeting in “3+3” format will be held in Türkiye in the nearest future.

The announcement was made by Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.The ambassador recalled that the last meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the platform participants was held in Tehran.The first meeting of the “3+3” group (in fact - the “five”, as Georgia is still not participating in the work of the platform) was held in December 2021 in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers of five countries - Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, Russia and Armenia. Another meeting with the participation of the ministers of the five countries was held in October 2023 in Iran. The next meeting will be held in Türkiye in 2024.

News.Az