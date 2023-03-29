Türkiye, together with Azerbaijan, ready to support gas delivery to Hungary via TANAP - Erdogan

Türkiye, together with Azerbaijan, ready to support gas delivery to Hungary via TANAP - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye, together with Azerbaijan, is ready to provide all means of support in the delivery of natural gas to Hungary via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his visiting Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak in Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Hailing the longstanding ties between the two countries, Erdogan said the "helping hand" Hungary extended Türkiye after twin devastating earthquakes in February was the "solid example" of these strong relations.

"We discussed various aspects of Türkiye-Hungary relations at the meetings we held today," he added.

News.Az