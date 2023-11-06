Türkiye, US agree on ensuring uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and the US on Monday agreed on ensuring uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to conflict-torn Gaza, where Israel has continued attacks from multiple fronts since the Oct. 7 offensive by Palestinian group Hamas, Turkish diplomatic sources said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agenc.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Ankara to discuss the ongoing developments in the besieged enclave, as well as bilateral relations.

There was no official statement after the meeting, but, according to the sources, Fidan emphasized to his US counterpart the necessity of preventing Israel from targeting civilians, displacing people in Gaza and urging for an immediate and comprehensive cease-fire.

Both sides confirmed their consensus on the importance of preventing harm to civilians and ensuring the continuous and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, the insiders said, adding that "the meeting also highlighted the importance of working together for a two-state solution."

Fidan stressed that the bombing of civilian targets and infrastructure in Gaza is unacceptable.

Both ministers also discussed NATO's expansion process within the framework of Sweden's membership, along with bilateral and regional issues, the sources said.

