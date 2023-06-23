Türkiye, US to hold consultations under strategic mechanism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara and Washington to hold consultations under the strategic mechanism Friday in Washington to discuss bilateral relations, regional issues as well as international developments, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the foreign ministry, an interagency delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar will hold consultations with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and senior U.S. officials.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden met in Rome on Oct. 31, 2021, and agreed to establish a strategic mechanism that promotes high-level dialogue and addresses issues on which Türkiye and the U.S. do not fully agree, along with issues they are working on.

Türkiye-U.S. relations have been strained in recent years due to the latter's cooperation with the PYD-YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Syria, its stance toward the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Türkiye's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.

The sale of U.S. weapons to Türkiye became contentious after Ankara acquired Russian-made S-400 defense missile systems. The deal triggered U.S. sanctions as well as Türkiye’s removal from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has long criticized U.S. support for the terrorist YPG. While the U.S. claims it fights Daesh terrorists with the help of its YPG allies, Türkiye says using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

