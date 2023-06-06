Türkiye wants to become one of ten strongest economies in world - Erdogan
Türkiye wants to become one of the ten strongest economies in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the first meeting of the new government, News.az reports.
"We will continue to work for the benefit of Türkiye. We are developing and at the same time are committed to our roots," he said.
The first meeting of the new government of Türkiye took place today.