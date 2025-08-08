Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye welcomed progress toward "lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia" on Friday, following a trilateral peace roadmap the two South Caucasus nations signed with the US, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry hailed the "commitment recorded" in Washington with the deal, which it said came at a time "when international conflicts and crises are intensifying."

This step "constitutes a highly significant development for the promotion of regional peace and stability," the ministry added.

It also praised the US Trump administration for its contributions to the process.

"A historic opportunity has emerged for the South Caucasus to attain peace and prosperity. As Türkiye, we will continue to contribute to the efforts aimed at realizing this opportunity and support the dedicated endeavors of our brotherly Azerbaijan," the statement said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump signed the joint declaration on Friday following a trilateral summit at the White House.

