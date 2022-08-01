Türkiye will continue counter-terrorism operations – defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye will continue its counter-terrorism operations resolutely, the country’s national defense minister said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk in the capital Ankara, Hulusi Akar noted that there is no difference between the PKK terrorist organization and the YPG, its Syrian branch.

The minister stated that Türkiye's only aim is to protect its citizens' security and has no eye on any other country's territory.

He added that the sole targets of Türkiye's counter-terrorism efforts are terrorists and pointed to the endeavors of its forces to ensure the security of local ethnic groups.

