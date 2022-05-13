Turkiye will continue to join projects supporting Azerbaijan’s development – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye will continue to participate in every project that supports Azerbaijan’s development, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci told journalists in Baku on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the Shusha Declaration, which crowned the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Turkiye-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations, made a great contribution to the further expansion of bilateral ties.

“We keep doing our best to ensure the development of relations between the two countries in all areas on the basis of the Shusha Declaration,” he added.

News.Az