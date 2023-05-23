Türkiye will develop infrastructure projects with Azerbaijan - Erdoğan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye will develop infrastructure projects with Azerbaijan,Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this during his speech in Sivas, News.az reports.

He noted that all this will happen despite CHP chairman Kamal Kiliçdaroglu, who ignores the Karabagh and Zangazur corridors: "Just as we liberated Karabakh together and strengthened our cooperation in every field from the economy to the defense industry, we will also improve our transport infrastructure with our Azerbaijani brothers."

