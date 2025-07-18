Türkiye will not allow Syria’s fragmentation: Turkish President Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish president on Thursday accused Israel of using Syria’s Druze population as a pretext for aggression, vowing that Türkiye would never allow the fragmentation of Syria, News.Az reports.

“We did not consent to fragmentation of Syria yesterday, and we will certainly not consent to it today or tomorrow,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

“A stable Syria will generate stability for all neighboring countries; otherwise, everyone will bear the burden of this,” stated Erdogan.

“We are closely monitoring all developments in Syria, maintaining communication with our counterparts, and will continue to do so,” said the Turkish president.

Türkiye's fundamental policy is to preserve the territorial integrity, national unity, unitary structure, and multicultural identity of Syria, according to Erdogan.

"Through our honorable foreign policy, peace efforts, and diplomatic engagements, Türkiye stands on the side of peace," said Erdogan, adding. “We bear no ill will toward anyone, nor envy or hostility. We do not infringe on anyone's rights, laws, or sovereignty; we only want peace.”

News.Az