Türkiye withdraws from Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Türkiye on Friday withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"It has been decided to suspend the implementation of the Treaty between the Republic of Türkiye and the other states that are parties to the Treaty as of April 8, 2024 in accordance with Article 3 of the Presidential Decree No. 9,” according to the country’s Official Gazette.

The treaty was signed in Paris on Nov. 19, 1990. It's main objective was to reduce the possibility of a surprise armed attack and the triggering of major offensive operations in Europe.

