Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite to be launched next month

Türkiye’s first indigenous communications satellite, Turksat 6A, will be launched from the SpaceX facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 8, said Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The satellite will be sent to space onboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 5:20 p.m. local time (2220GMT).Uraloglu stated that the first signal from Turksat 6A will begin orbital tests for at least a month after it completes the journey to 42 degrees East longitude.The minister noted that Turksat 6A will significantly increase Türkiye’s satellite capacity, widening the country’s coverage area and communication services, especially in broadcasting.“Turksat 6A will increase satellite coverage to India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia,” said Uraloglu.He added that the country’s sole satellite operator, Turksat, will position itself among the leaders with its six active communication satellites.

