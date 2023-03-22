Türkiye's 1st turbofan engine to be launched in 2023

Türkiye's first indigenous turbofan engine TEI-TF6000 will be launched this year, the head of TAI Engine Industries (TEI) said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

He said the TEI-TF6000 will be a step on the way to develop an indigenous engine for the national combat aircraft project TF, Mahmut Faruk Aksit told Anadolu.

TE-TF6000 is a small sized warcraft engine, designed and developed by TEI uniquely, he added.

This 6,000 or 10,000 lb engine without afterburner can be used in Turkish defense projects such as Kizilelma, ANKA-3, or gunboats.

News.Az