Türkiye's earthquake aid campaign raises over $6B

Türkiye's new campaign for earthquake victims, named Türkiye One Heart, raised over 115.1 billion Turkish liras ($6.1 billion) as many Turkish television and radio stations joined forces late Wednesday to hold an aid drive to help the survivors of last week’s devastating earthquakes, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Companies, institutions, organizations and individuals made donations to the campaign via a joint live broadcast through 200 television and 500 radio stations.

The Turkish Central Bank made the highest donation worth 30 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion), followed by state-run lenders Ziraat with 20 billion liras ($1 billion), Vakif with 12 billion ($637 million) liras and Halk with 7 billion liras ($371.3 million).

The country's GSM operators Turkcell and Turk Telekom donated 3.5 billion liras ($185.6 million) and 2 billion liras ($106 million), respectively.

Turkish conglomerates Cengiz Holding and Kalyoncular Holding donated 2.5 billion Turkish liras ($132.6 million) and 950 million liras ($50.4 million), respectively.

Türkiye's Saving Deposit Insurance Fund, Borsa Istanbul and Türkiye Sigorta donated 2 billion liras ($106 million) each.

The country's defense firm Baykar and flag carrier Turkish Airlines each also donated 2 billion liras ($106 million).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cabinet members, leaders of the opposition parties and many celebrities made large donations to the campaign.

Donations collected via the campaign will be sent to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society.

