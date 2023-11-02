Türkiye’s Erdogan arrives in Kazakhstan for OTS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

Erdogan was met at the airport in Astana by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.

The president will take part in the jubilee 10th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, which will be held under the motto “Turk Time!”.

The meeting is set to take place on November 3, 2023.

