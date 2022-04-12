Turkiye’s Erdogan congratulates newly-elected Pakistani PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Monday congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on the occasion of his election as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, News.Az reports citing the Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Sharif that Turkiye closely follows the events in brotherly and friendly Pakistan.

Erdogan pledged Turkiye’s continued all kinds of support to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s parliament on Monday elected former opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister.

Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and a joint candidate of the combined opposition secured 174 votes in a 342-member lower legislative chamber, the National Assembly.

A minimum of 172 votes were required for a simple majority in the parliament.

Shehbaz's election came following a successful no-confidence vote against former premier Imran Khan on Sunday.





News.Az