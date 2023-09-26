Türkiye’s Erdogan hails positive signals from Iran over Zangezur corridor opening

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is gratifying that positive signals are coming from Iran over the opening of the Zangezur corridor, said Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The establishment of direct land, including railroad connection, with Nakhchivan and other regions of Azerbaijan will further strengthen ties between Ankara and Baku, Erdogan told journalists, News.Az reports.

"In this regard, we will do our best to ensure that the Zangezur corridor opens soon. The realization of this very important project for Türkiye and Azerbaijan is a strategic issue. With the opening of this corridor, a car or train from Baku will be able to arrive directly to Kars. Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood will be further strengthened. It is gratifying that positive signals are coming from Iran on this issue," the Turkish leader added.

Erdogan paid an official visit to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Monday, during which a number of bilateral documents were signed.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline and the opening of the Nakhchivan Military Restoration and Production Complex.

News.Az