Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit UAE

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday to offer his condolences over the death of its ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement late Monday, News.Az reports.

Erdogan will also meet with UAE’s new President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to the statement.

