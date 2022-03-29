Turkiye’s Erdogan visits Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday arrived in Tashkent to meet with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The heads of state will discuss Turkiye-Uzbekistan relations and regional issues.

Erdogan is accompanied by National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and other officials.

Turkiye and Uzbekistan will hold the second high-level strategic cooperation council during Erdogan’s two-day visit to the capital Tashkent.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were established on March 4, 1992, months after Uzbekistan declared its independence on Aug. 31, 1991. Tashkent and Ankara marked three decades of diplomatic relations on March 4.

Turkiye was also the first country to recognize Uzbekistan's independence on Dec. 16, 1991.

