Türkiye’s FM condolences to Azerbaijani people over Khojaly genocide anniversary

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan extended condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

“I commemorate our brothers who were murdered before the eyes of the world in Khojaly 32 years ago and offer my condolences to Azerbaijan,” Minister Fidan said on X.

The top Turkish diplomat reiterated that his country always stands by Azerbaijan.

Today, February 26, marks the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

