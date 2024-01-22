Türkiye's foreign minister arrives in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in New York on Monday to attend the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Fidan "will attend the UN Security Council meeting on the topic of Palestine scheduled to take place in New York on Jan. 23," Turkish diplomatic sources said.

He will also hold bilateral meetings during the visit.

