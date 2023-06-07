Türkiye's new Cabinet takes oath in parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of Türkiye's new Cabinet took their oaths of office in parliament on Wednesday after the renewed lineup was revealed over the weekend, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday unveiled the Cabinet after he was sworn in as president following his May 28 reelection victory.

The 18-member Cabinet, including Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, held its first meeting on Tuesday under Erdogan's chairmanship.

Together with the Cabinet, Erdogan vowed to serve all of Türkiye and its 85 million people.

Türkiye's new Cabinet

Vice President: Cevdet Yilmaz

Justice Minister: Yilmaz Tunc

Family and Social Services Minister: Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas

Labor and Social Security Minister: Vedat Isikhan

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister: Mehmet Ozhaseki

Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan

Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Alparslan Bayraktar

Youth and Sports Minister: Osman Askin Bak

Treasury and Finance Minister: Mehmet Simsek

Interior Minister: Ali Yerlikaya

Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy

National Education Minister: Yusuf Tekin

National Defense Minister: Yasar Guler

Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca

Industry and Technology Minister: Mehmet Fatih Kacir

Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Ibrahim Yumakli

Trade Minister: Omer Bolat

Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Abdulkadir Uraloglu

