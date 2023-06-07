Türkiye's new Cabinet takes oath in parliament
The members of Türkiye's new Cabinet took their oaths of office in parliament on Wednesday after the renewed lineup was revealed over the weekend, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday unveiled the Cabinet after he was sworn in as president following his May 28 reelection victory.
The 18-member Cabinet, including Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, held its first meeting on Tuesday under Erdogan's chairmanship.
Together with the Cabinet, Erdogan vowed to serve all of Türkiye and its 85 million people.
Türkiye's new Cabinet
Vice President: Cevdet Yilmaz
Justice Minister: Yilmaz Tunc
Family and Social Services Minister: Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas
Labor and Social Security Minister: Vedat Isikhan
Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister: Mehmet Ozhaseki
Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan
Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Alparslan Bayraktar
Youth and Sports Minister: Osman Askin Bak
Treasury and Finance Minister: Mehmet Simsek
Interior Minister: Ali Yerlikaya
Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy
National Education Minister: Yusuf Tekin
National Defense Minister: Yasar Guler
Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca
Industry and Technology Minister: Mehmet Fatih Kacir
Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Ibrahim Yumakli
Trade Minister: Omer Bolat
Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Abdulkadir Uraloglu