Türkiye's new Cabinet to hold 1st meeting on Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's new Cabinet, announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his reelection on May 28, will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Ahead of the meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, the president and Cabinet members will visit Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Efforts in the quake-hit southern region, economic measures, the fight against terrorism, and border security will be among the session's priority agenda items.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdogan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82%, according to official results.

Erdogan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies at the parliament and presidential complex, respectively.

News.Az