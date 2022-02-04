Turkiye's parliament ratifies bill on Shusha Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) on late Thursday ratified a bill on the historic Shusha Declaration signed with Azerbaijan last year, News.Az reports.

A total of 266 lawmakers voted in favor of the declaration in the 581-seat parliament, while 11 lawmakers were against it.

The declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, envisages the raising of relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan to the level of an alliance.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation.

On February 1, Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) ratified the bill on the Shusha Declaration.

