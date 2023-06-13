Türkiye’s President Erdogan pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs
- 13 Jun 2023 08:24
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President here.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
Then, the Turkish President laid flowers and a wreath at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs.
The Turkish leader signed a guest boo