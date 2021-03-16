Turkmen parliament ratifies MoU on “Dostlug” field

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkmen parliament has ratified a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea”.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during a video conference between President Ilham Aliyev and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on January 21.

News.Az